Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.54% of Primerica worth $755,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Primerica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $235.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $256.56. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

