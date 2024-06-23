Progress Software (PRGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progress Software Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $48.93 on Friday. Progress Software has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $1,563,099.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,062.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $857,858.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,941 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

