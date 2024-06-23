ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 1,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 23,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.

Get ProShares Short Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Real Estate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.