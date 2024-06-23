Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 324000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

