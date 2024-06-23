Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.82

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $5.51. Quad/Graphics shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 334,397 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Quad/Graphics Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.30 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the first quarter worth $104,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 11.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

