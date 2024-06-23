Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 163 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $276.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

