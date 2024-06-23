Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 40,161 Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) by 203.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of WalkMe worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WKME. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WalkMe by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in WalkMe by 114.1% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.10 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WKME. Barclays decreased their target price on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

