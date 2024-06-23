Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

ESE opened at $103.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.14. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

