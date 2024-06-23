Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 15,715 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Weibo were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 237,453 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 152,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 86,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Weibo by 408.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 872,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 700,758 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Weibo by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.