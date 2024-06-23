Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 22,612 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $951.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

