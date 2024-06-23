Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173,855 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 45,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $65.17 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRI

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.