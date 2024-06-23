Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 18,277 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.23% of Timberland Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Timberland Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

