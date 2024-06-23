Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 19,409 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $509.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.07. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Leslie Ludwig acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $173,108 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

