Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 111.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,068 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HST Ventures LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 219,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Green Dot by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 340,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $504.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

