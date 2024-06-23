Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $550,000 Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $47.28 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $617.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $278.76 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $173,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.