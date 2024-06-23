Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $555,000 Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMAT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $38,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,558,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,520. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.1 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

