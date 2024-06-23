Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $596,000 Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,393 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ePlus were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

PLUS stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.07.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). ePlus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $554.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

