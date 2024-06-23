Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $646,000 Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.21% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 161,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.