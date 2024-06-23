Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $537,000 in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PAY opened at $18.71 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $25.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 1.47.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
