Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $632,000 in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,776 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in METC. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 48,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

METC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $547.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $22.70.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In other news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins acquired 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

