Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 157.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kemper were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kemper by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Kemper Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.26%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

