Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,814 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $578.43 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $607.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

