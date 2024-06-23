Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 4,199 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,114,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $16,194,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

