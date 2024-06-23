Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 64,102 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,408 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,102 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,499 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGS opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $229.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

