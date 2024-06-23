Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 8,451 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 75.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.17. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Edward F. Crawford bought 10,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $246,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 761,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,788,217.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $26,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $246,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 761,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,788,217.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,802 shares of company stock worth $507,252 over the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

