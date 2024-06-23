Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $544,000 Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.13% of Universal Technical Institute as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.