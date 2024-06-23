Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
Shares of QRTEA opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
