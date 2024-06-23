Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEA opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qurate Retail

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.