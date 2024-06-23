Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.60

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $659.94 million during the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 31.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

