Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 62 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 4.2% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $499,955,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AbbVie by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.79. The stock has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

