Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.80

Shares of Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and traded as high as $9.24. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 17,255 shares traded.

Redeia Corporación Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Redeia Corporación Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Redeia Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

