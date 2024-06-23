Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.35

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 30401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Regulus Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.05 million, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.06.

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

