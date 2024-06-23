RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,914,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $380.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.18, a PEG ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.62 and its 200 day moving average is $309.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.