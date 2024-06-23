RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.09.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $308.98 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.27. The company has a market capitalization of $207.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

