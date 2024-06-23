RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.32

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$16.32 and last traded at C$16.37, with a volume of 260410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. Scotiabank cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.86.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REI.UN

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 96.35 and a beta of 1.28.

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.