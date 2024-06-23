RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.32

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$16.32 and last traded at C$16.37, with a volume of 260410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. Scotiabank cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.86.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REI.UN
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- What does consumer price index measure?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.