Robby Sai Kit Chang Sells 60,100 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$121,402.00.

Shares of TSE:URE opened at C$1.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$551.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$2.72.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0469672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

