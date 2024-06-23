Robert Charles Kopple Purchases 464,500 Shares of Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Charles Kopple bought 464,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,060.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 2,500,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00.

Shares of CVE VLC opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$19.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

