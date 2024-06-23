ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 98,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 68,042 shares.The stock last traded at $54.81 and had previously closed at $55.09.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 361.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

