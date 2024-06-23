Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roche by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Roche Stock Performance

RHHBY opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RHHBY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

