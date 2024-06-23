Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 541 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,389,000 after buying an additional 279,866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,996,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $133,952,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -469.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

