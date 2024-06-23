Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 98 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.09. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

