Rockland Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $173,451,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Snap-on by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1,416.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 137,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 229.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 107,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $266.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.01 and a 200 day moving average of $280.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,336 shares of company stock worth $10,563,314. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

