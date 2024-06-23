Rockland Trust Co. Buys 207 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE MSM opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

