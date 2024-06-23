Rockland Trust Co. Buys 264 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter valued at $4,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,800 shares of company stock worth $46,428,250. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

