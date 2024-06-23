Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,341,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $305.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $262.75 and a one year high of $364.08.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.