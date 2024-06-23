Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %

CLX stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.