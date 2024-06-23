Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

