Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $4,620,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 172,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.