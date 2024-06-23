Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 84.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OGE

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.