Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

