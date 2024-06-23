Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

